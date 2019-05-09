Apple Store Moves into Former Carnegie Library

This Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m., the new Apple Carnegie Library in Mount Vernon Square will officially open its doors to the public. Apple has restored and reimagined the Beaux-Arts style building, which originally opened in 1903 as D.C.’s Central Public Library, funded by Andrew Carnegie.

The library is also home to the Historical Society of Washington, D.C., on the second floor with exhibits and the Kiplinger Research Library.

While the process has provided Apple with its “most extensive historic restoration project to date,” the company has sought to preserve and honor the history of the building. Inside, the open rooms now feature wooden tables of tech devices and numerous decorative trees, creating grove-like tech spaces. Glass ceilings provide an abundance of natural light and white marble surfaces reflect brightness throughout the building, adding to the quasi-utopian ambiance.

But the facility is designed to be more than just an elegant Apple Store. It is a space to learn, “where everyone is welcome to come and discover all kinds of creativity, connect with new ideas, and share their stories.” In this way, the refurbished library will maintain Carnegie’s vision of an open and free facility, fostering curiosity and celebrating creativity.

It employs more than 225 associates. Together, the store employees speak 26 languages.

To mark the grand opening, the new Apple location will host a six-week “StoryMakers Festival” from May 18 to June 29. The festival will feature sessions led by noted creators and artists, in which participants will learn how to “express their stories” through photos, videos, music and design.